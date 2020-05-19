RV sales up as families make plans around social distancing

Due to the pandemic, many businesses have slowed down. It also has put a stop to many people's summer plans. However, there's one industry that is seeing a peak in interest with people eager to get and about this summer.

With Memorial weekend around the corner, RV Businesses are seeing a flow of customers.

”Especially in our retail store. A lot of people picking up the chemicals, a lot of people picking up toilet paper, which we have, a lot of people picking up supplies. And that’s a good indicator of how busy the campsites are going to be,” said Teague Williams, General Manager Camping World of Sioux Falls.

While this is always a busy time for businesses like Camping World of Sioux Falls, the general manager says this year RVS are flying off the lot.

”We’re actually pacing for a record month here at Camping World, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Williams.

They believe some of that could be because of the pandemic.

“Camping is the original social distancing, getting away from people and enjoying it,” said Williams.

” I’m at retirement age and because of the COVID I was released from my job and so we’ve done a lot of camping in the past and I just haven’t had the time because of my job. Now I’ve got the time,” said Customer Ron Elkins.

PleasureLand RV in Sioux Falls has also seen an increased interest in RV’s

”We’re doing great. We’ve had a strong start to the year,” said Bob Deelstra, Store Manager of PleasureLand RV.

But business looks a little different than usual.

”Most people are contacting us via the phone, internet, that type of thing as opposed to foot traffic,” said Deelstra.

So they've had to adapt.

”We’ll make skype appointments or Facetime appointments with our customers or we’ll send them videos to their cellphones of the units that they’re interested in looking at,” said Deelstra.

However, RV businesses are concerned the pandemic will keep them from being able to get needed supplies from manufacturers. Factories just started to reopen, but will need time to get back to full capacity.

"We are running out of inventory on a much faster pace not only because we’re selling more to the customers, but also because the manufacturers aren’t replenishing it,” said Williams.

If you’re thinking about getting in on the RV fever, staff say now is the time while they still have plenty of stock.

Both businesses also mentioned that this season they are seeing a lot more people from out of state purchasing RV's in Sioux Falls.

