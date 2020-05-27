On a night where racial tensions were increasing in Minneapolis some racist graffiti was discovered Wednesday night at Falls Park. Four signs were sprayed painted. One of the messages contained a racial epithet targeting African Americans.
We plan to hear more on this from Sioux Falls Police on Thursday morning.
Racist graffiti discovered at Falls Park
Posted: Wed 10:59 PM, May 27, 2020
On a night where racial tensions were increasing in Minneapolis some racist graffiti was discovered Wednesday night at Falls Park. Four signs were sprayed painted. One of the messages contained a racial epithet targeting African Americans.