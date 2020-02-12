Radio signals from deep space repeated every 16 days

(Gray News) - For the first time, researchers have discovered a pattern of radio signal bursts coming from a single location in space.

Researchers discovered a pattern of radio signals coming from deep space for the first time ever, they said in published paper. Pictured in this time exposure, stars fill the sky over Bau village located on Kayapo indigenous territory in Altamira in Brazil's Amazon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment/Fast Radio Burst Project collaboration detected the fast radio bursts. They occurred every 16.35 days from a source 500 million light-years from Earth, in the outskirts of a “massive spiral galaxy.”

The 28 occurrences happened between Sep. 16, 2018 and Oct. 30, 2019, CNN reported. The CHIME/FRB researchers are publishing the details in a paper on the arXiv database.

FRBs send out milliseconds-long radio waves multiple times, although they have been sporadic or in clusters in other known cases.

The researchers discussed a number of theories for the cause of the radio waves, including neutron stars or other post-supernova activity, as well as the combination of orbital motion and a lower-mass black hole.

There was no mention of extraterrestrial life as a possibility for the radio bursts.

CNN said astronomers can use FRBs to better map how matter is distributed across the universe.

