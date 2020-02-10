Rage Against the Machine coming to Premier Center

The Denny Sanford Premier Center has announced Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels are coming to Sioux Falls on May 9.

Tickets for on sale this Thursday at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.

Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels will kick off the 'Public Service Announcement' world tour on March 26, promoting their “highly anticipated” new album RTJ4.

Through ticketing, volunteering, and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.

