Rage Against the Machine postpones Sioux Falls concert

Rage Against the Machine’s May 9th concert in Sioux Falls has been postponed, according to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Rage Against the Machine posted the following statement on their website and social media.

DUE TO THE CURRENT OUTBREAK AND BAN ON PUBLIC GATHERINGS WE ARE POSTPONING THE FIRST PART OF OUR TOUR (MARCH 26TH - MAY 20TH) WITH RUN THE JEWELS. THE SAFETY AND HEALTH OF THOSE WHO COME TO OUR SHOWS IS OF UTMOST IMPORTANCE TO US. ALL PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR NEWLY RESCHEDULED SHOWS. AS IT STANDS, THE JULY AND AUGUST TOUR IS STILL ON. WE WILL BE IN TOUCH SOON ABOUT RESCHEDULED DATES

A new date will be announced soon and those who previously purchased tickets are asked to keep them as they will be honored for the rescheduled date.

