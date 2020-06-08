Rapid City man arrested in fatal hotel assault

A suspect is facing second-degree murder charges following an assault at a Rapid City hotel.

KOTA-TV reports police were called to the hotel around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault that had taken place. On arrival, police were directed to a room at the motel where the assault had occurred.

Police located the assault victim inside the room, unresponsive. Police rendered emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived. Medics determined the man was deceased.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until notification of next-of-kin can be made, police say.

Police say witnesses identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lawrence Mexican of Rapid City. At around 3 a.m. on June 7th, Mexican was located sleeping in an area just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Police observed blood on Mexican’s shoes and socks.

Mexican was placed under arrest for second-degree murder before being transported to the Pennington County Jail