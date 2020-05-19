Rapid City officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Rapid City Police Department says one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police officials learned of the positive test result late Monday afternoon.

The officer informed his supervisor when he first began developing symptoms. He remains in self-quarantine.

Supervisors are in the process of determining a timeline of contacts the officer may have made within the last two weeks. The department is monitoring the health of employees who may have had contact with the officer.

