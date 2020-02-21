Real ID deadline looming for some travelers

About 95 million travelers should experience little to no trouble when heading through TSA checkpoints to board flights come October 1; however, that is only 34% of the total IDs that need to become converted. The states that might cross that finish line last could be Oklahoma and Oregon among a few others. Oklahoma will not begin issuing the IDs until April 30, and Oregon will not begin until July.

Congress passed the Real ID Law after 9/11 to create a single national standard for all 50 states. They are verified by a star or state logo in the corner. South Dakota began issuing the new identification licenses on December 31, 2019, and hundreds of thousands of cards now have owners.