Reasons re-employment claims can be denied

COVID-19 has led to a drastic increase in unemployment and re-employment claims.

"Usually in March, April about 190 initial claims a week would be typical, and we have been seeing weeks as high as over 6,000," said Marcia Hultman, Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary.

Those numbers have gone down recently.

"This week we were at about 3,900 new claims" Hultman said.

Not every person that files for the assistance gets approved, there are reasons for a denial.

"It could be that they were actually fired from their last job rather than a layoff," Hultman said.

These claims could end up causing extra work for some business owners too.

"It's ever-changing,, and you have to be adaptable as a business owner, and figure out how you're going to get your employees back, how yoou're going to change your business model if this continues," said Tiffany Langer, a business owner in Aberdeen.

Tiffany Langer owns a business in downtown Aberdeen. She describes the process as difficult, even though she isn't the one applying for benefits.

"It's confusing when they send it to you and the employee hasn't worked for you for over a year and you're trying to understand the process, and you're trying to get a hold of people," Langer said.

As difficult as it may be for everybody involved, Marcia Hultman says most questions can be answered by going to the Department of Labor and Regulation website.

She also said there is currently the 'Pandemic Unemployment Assistance' available right now for those people who have been denied.