Country superstar Reba McEntire has pushed back her planned April 26th concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center to August 1st.

In a news release Thursday night, Reba says the decision was made "for the safety of everyone"; an apparent reference to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

"Stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones" McEntire added.

The tour was set to kick off next weekend. Now the first date of the newly revised tour is set for July 9th.