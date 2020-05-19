Reba McEntire's Sioux Falls concert postponed until 2021

Reba McEntire fans in the area will have to wait a year to see the country music star take the stage in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, the performer announced her entire 2020 tour - including a performance at the Denny Sanford Premier Center - has been postponed until 2021.

McEntire will perform in Sioux Falls on July 17. She had been scheduled to perform on April 26, but it was moved back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concert organizers say previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates. Fans unable to attend the new dates will receive an email explaining how to request a refund.