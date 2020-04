A person who recently spent time at a Sioux Falls shelter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person stayed at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House on April 6, April 8-10, and again on April 12, according to Executive Director Madeline Shields.

Shields said the guest was hospitalized Monday evening after acting lethargic and confused in the shelter's day room.

Bishop Dudley House staff and guests continue to follow cleaning and sanitizing protocols that are in place, Shields said.