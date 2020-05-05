Recognizing educators while giving back to the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation

The first full week of May is always Teacher Appreciation Week, but in 2020, it seems people are really celebrating teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, more than ever, people are realizing how important teachers are as students are homeschooled by parents and they're trying to learn via Zoom.

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation wants to make sure educators are recognized. People can donate $25 to the foundation to nominate an educator making a difference in students' lives. Nominees will be recognized on the Education Foundation's Facebook page, and they will also be entered into a drawing to win a gift card from a local business. You can visit this link to recognize an educator.

Some people who have already been recognized are teachers being applauded for creating unique art projects, counselors who have scheduled check-ins with students and administrators for bringing meals to their students.

The $25 donation will go towards the foundation, which supports projects not funded by taxes. It helps buy things like musical instruments, 3D printers, or virtual reality headsets for classrooms. Every first year teacher receives $200 from the foundation to buy materials to equip their classroom as well.