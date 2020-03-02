Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

The Recording Academy says it has fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who questioned the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and complained of sexual harassment and a toxic culture.

The academy said Monday the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” of Dugan.

She had been on administrative leave since mid-January, when she was ousted amid a complaint about her treatment of an employee.

Dugan’s attorneys say the handling of her firing shows the academy “will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest.”

