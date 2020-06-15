Red Cross now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Officials with the American Red Cross say the organization is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Communications Manager Sue Thesenga said Monday the antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

The test will be performed on all blood, platelet, and plasma donations.

Thesenga said there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations after hospital demand for blood products increased in recent weeks.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Brookings County

Brookings

6/29/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookings County Outdoor Adventure Center, 2810 22nd Ave. S.

Volga

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Reformed Church, 601 E. First St.

_______________

Codington County

Watertown

6/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge # 838, 600 W. Kemp Ave.

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prairie Lakes Wellness Center, 1515 15th St. NE

_______________

Hamlin County

Estelline

6/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 222 Main St. N.

Lake Norden

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Norden Community Center, 520 Main Ave.

_______________

Kingsbury County

Arlington

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Arlington VFW, 120 S. Main St.

Lake Preston

6/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 101 Main Ave. N.

_______________

Lake County

Madison

6/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Church, 520 NW 3rd St.

_______________

Lincoln County

Sioux Falls

6/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Spirit of Peace, 6509 S. Cliff Ave.

Tea

6/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Embrace Church, 720 Figzel Court

_______________

Minnehaha County

Sioux Falls

6/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., TSP, 1112 N. West Ave.

6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3900 S. Fairhall Ave.

6/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillcrest Church, 4301 E. 26th St.