Reimaging summer camps amid COVID-19

The Coronavirus is changing summer plans for many kids and their parents, especially those who usually spend their summer at camp.

One Sioux Falls camp is adjusting their schedule and will be teaching kids camp skills in the comfort of their homes.

Camp Leif Ericson has been a part of the Sioux Falls community for over 50 years, and June 22nd they will begin serving their campers again, online.

Camp Director Mike Murphy said, “It’s an exciting opportunity for campers to get to experience camp at home, but as part of that we are going to deliver them a special package that’s going to really help tie them to camp this summer.”

And in that package will be, “A lot of the traditional type activities, they’re going to get to experience nature activities, craft activities, a lot of the songs and games they’re now going to be exposed to those at home as well,” Murphy said.

Although the online format is new, Camp Director Mike Murphy says his staff is adapting well.

"The staff has really been working hard to put together some great video content for those campers, so there will be some items that have been filmed and will be ready for those campers when they get online.” He added, “They’re also going to get a virtual experience with their councilor each day.”

Come July, campers will ditch the online videos and get the camp experience for real, with some changes.

Murphy said, “We will be starting on July 6th, but it is going to look different. You’re going to see a lot fewer campers than usual, you’re going to see campers spread out, you’re going to see a lot of hand washing and a lot of sanitizing and we are going to make some adjustments to some of our programs as well to make sure that it’s safe for the campers.”

The pandemic is closing the gates to some summer camps across the nation, but after a tough 2019, Murphy says his staff was ready to power through 2020.

“Really couldn’t imagine a summer without campers being at Camp Leif Ericson, last year we overcame so much with the spring flooding and we were still able to have camped, so we felt it was important that we were able to offer kids a chance to get outdoors this summer as well, as long as we could do it safely,” said Murphy.