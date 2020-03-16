Relief effort for South Dakota small business in the works

South Dakota leaders are working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide economic relief for businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she and her team are working with the SBA to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program in South Dakota.

Officials say affected small businesses and non-profits need to download, complete, and submit the SBA EIDL Worksheet to begin activation of the EIDL program. Completed forms may be submitted by email to goedinfo@state.sd.us.

According to the state, this initial survey form is not a SBA loan application. When the EIDL program is activated, businesses will be contacted to apply directly to the SBA.