Relying heavily on their faith

Quint Hofer never thought that when he took his wife to the hospital the night of Friday, March 27, that he would never see her again. At only 51-years-old, Mari was otherwise healthy, and up only hours earlier making the family dinner that evening. Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, he received word she was gone.

His own faith, and knowing Mari was a devoted Christian her entire life, he says is what is helping the family through this.

A private burial service with immediate family is planned for this Saturday once Quint and two of their three children are able to be out of quarantine. A bigger celebration of life for Mari, and another for her uncle, State Representative Bob Glanzer, who passed away in April from COVID-19, will be determined at a later date.