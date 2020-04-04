Rep. Bob Glanzer dies after contracting COVID-19

South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer passed away Friday evening, nearly two weeks after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Glanzer's son, Thomas, confirmed his father's death Friday night in a Facebook post.

Glanzer was tested for the coronavirus late last month after feeling sick for several days.

He had been treated at Huron Regional Medical Center for several days. Doctors decided to transfer him to a Sioux Falls hospital last week after he stopped responding to treatment. He was airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital.

Glanzer represented the Huron area in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

"No words can describe the sorrow, but no words can describe the joy of knowing he is with God for eternity," Thomas Glanzer said in his Facebook post.

Glanzer's death is the third known case related to COVID-19 in South Dakota.