A Sioux Falls retailer is set to close its doors for good after its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

SiouxFalls.Business reports Gordmans plans start reopening some stores and liquidating others on Friday following closures due to COVID-19. The Sioux Falls store was not on the list of initial stores that will reopen.

Stage Stores, Gordmans' parent company, says it will suspend liquidating its stores if a buy is found.

More: Read the full report on the SiouxFalls.Business website