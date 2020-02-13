Report: Many grocery stores failing on food recalls

An advocacy group is giving most major US grocery store chains a failing score on its 2020 food recall report card.

The US Public Interest Research Group looked at 26 of the largest grocers in the country.

It found 84percent failed to adequately inform the public on recall notification efforts, including how to sign up for notifications at a store or where to find recall postings inside stores.

Four chains passed with a grade of 'C': Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith's, and Target. None earned an A or B.

Hy-vee received an F. Fareway was not included in the report.

The study's authors are concerned with the findings saying consumers need to know about recalls to safeguard their health.

