Researching COVID-19 for South Dakota agencies

COVID-19 numbers continue to steadily rise in Brown County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there have been 132 total cases in the County, with 69 of those still active.

"I research COVID-19 everyday," said Keith Sharisky, Training Section Chief with Aberdeen Fire Rescue.

Keith Sharisky is the Training Section Chief with the Aberdeen Fire Rescue. Since January, he's been providing emails to emergency personnel in Northeast South Dakota.

"I try to figure out what will affect our first responders," Sharisky said.

Sharisky provides his daily research numbers to numerous agencies across nine separate counties.

"I act as a liaison between those agencies and community law enforcement and community fire departments," Sharisky said.

The information provided consists of everything from different ways the virus affects the human body to how the virus can spread.

The work Shalisky does is appreciated by many of his colleagues.

"It basically allows all the agencies, groups and organizations around to receive the same information," said J.R. Huebner, Battalion Chief.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue Chief J.R. Huebner says he can see the work Sharisky is doing benefit all of the organizations involved.

"Regardless if the Emergency Operations Center is operating or not, it's just a good way for people to stay current on the information that's out there," Huebner said.

Sharisky plans to continue doing the research long into the future.

"My hope is that it keeps all our first responders safe, my expectations are our numbers are going to increase, and we're going to get through it safely, and we're going to be stronger than we ever have been," Sharisky said.