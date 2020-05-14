Restaurants adapting to new practices during pandemic

As restaurants start to open back up, they're finding creative ways to help keep their customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

Many are doing more than just making cleaning a priority and separating tables out six feet. To keep germs from spreading, places like Shenanigans in Sioux Falls are going digital. They have a QR code that customers can scan, which will take them to the businesses online menu.

“One of our vendors came to me and said ‘hey you've gotta try this code. It's going to be a new thing,’” said Shenanigans Owner Don Rose.

“I think it's a great idea just because you don't have to touch the menu. That's one less thing that can be contaminated. So we're trying every little thing, plastic cups, everything paper or plastic throughout, we’re not putting ketchup bottles on the table,” said Rose.

The Keg Chicken has also implemented a QR code menu.

“I had seen it at Fryn’ Pan. Super simple, it's free and it's a good way to offer a sanitary way for people to look at our menu,” said Bobbie Jo Larsen, Manager at Keg Chicken.

Both restaurants are excited to see people back in their dining room. They say customers should notice some changes. The Keg Chicken just opened.

"It went over really well this morning. Iit wasn't a huge rush of people, just a nice steady flow,” said Larsen.

All servers are required to wear gloves. They have also switched to paper products. As well as single-use condiments.

Shenanigans has been open for about a week.

”Very happy with what we've had so far. It's not the norm that we use to have, but we don't know what the new norm is going to be. So we're going to be happy with what we got,” said Rose.

So far Rose says one of the most difficult parts has been making sure everyone is following the rules.

“We’ll put a group of six together and then all of the sudden somebody that you know is sitting at this table, you walk up and then we have seven at a table and then we tell them to move and they get mad at us. But that's the way it is everywhere, it's not just here. So they've got to accept the fact that this is going to be life for a while,” said Rose.

Although it's not exactly what people are used to these businesses hope customers understand and still stop in. They just ask that customers are respectful of the rules if they do.

