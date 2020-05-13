Restaurants weigh decision to open or stay closed amid pandemic

While a majority of restaurants across Sioux Falls have begun welcoming customers back into their establishments, some, like Sunny's Pizzeria, aren't so sure letting customers back into their dining rooms yet is such a good idea.

For John Oppold, the owner of Sunny's Pizzeria, there is nothing he would like to see more than smiling patrons back inside his restaurant. Unfortunately, he says it just doesn't seem safe right now.

"I figured, we'll watch and see what happens with some of the other restaurants and public places opening, and kind of see how that affects the number of people that are getting infected and how much it's spreading," Oppold said.

Because of his building's small size, Oppold says, complying with social distancing guidelines at Sunny's would be tough. So, the pizzeria will continue to offer contact-less carryout to their customers until they can safely invite them back in.

"We'll get there, I think it's important to be patient," Oppold said.

For restaurants with a bit more space to work with, like Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean, opening their dining rooms back up to the public presents less of a challenge. However, it's not just as easy an letting folks back inside.

The owner of the restaurant, Sanaa Abourezk, says it is important that her customers feel safe. So, she is only seating guests at a handful of her tables on the far side of the building.

"Every other table, and only in (the far section), this way people who are coming in are not in the same vicinity of the tables, because some people are nervous about having people even walk by them," Abourezk said.

Though things are still a bit different, Sanaa says she is just glad to see her customer's faces back in the dining room.

"It's great, I mean, for me, my restaurant was a people's restaurant, you know, it's noisy, crowded," Abourezk said. "It's so nice to have people talking, it's so nice to have people sitting down."

While restaurants in Sioux Falls work to regain a sense of normalcy, I'm told they are still being sure to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC as well as city leaders.