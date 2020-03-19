Restaurants turn to takeout only to stay open during COVID-19

Restaurants around the Sioux Falls area are adapting to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Many have closed their doors, but have still been open for pick-up.

On Monday, Mayor TenHaken met with Sioux Falls restaurant and bar owners to talk about what their future looks like while the world fights the Coronavirus.

As of now, most restaurants aren’t letting people dine-in, but rather encouraging them to take-out.

Local businesses, like Bread and Circus, are doing anything they can to stay open while the world around them shuts down.

People like Manuel Bernal, who’s picking up food for his co-workers, are doing their part by shopping local.

Bernal said, “They have families, we have families, we’re all trying to get through this situation that we’re all in and supporting one another is what’s going to get us through it.”

Although the pick-up only process is new to some, former chef Amy Warren says it’s a way that citizens can still enjoy what the Sioux Falls food industry has to offer.

Warren said, “During this unique time in our landscape, we’re still able to enjoy our local restaurants food.”

The best way to do that, is by ordering online or over the phone and taking it to-go.

“You don’t have to dine-in,” Warren added. “Just pick up your food, take it home and enjoy it.”

And whenever you get hungry, the restaurants will be ready.

“These restaurants are in it to win it. Their job is to feed people regardless if it’s in there dining room or a carry-out program, so use phones and the internet because they’re ready to feed you,” Warren said.

Even if the virus has forced you to stay at home, this creates an opportunity to bring the restaurant experience to your own kitchen table.

Warren said. “Just because you’re not eating in a dining room you can still create that environment at home. Have barbeque night, have Chinese night, have a wing night, have Mexican night.”

The City of Sioux Falls has also replaced some parking meters with 20-minute carry-out parking signs to make it easier to pick-up your food from you favorite restaurant.

