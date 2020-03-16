Retirement community sets protocol to protect residents from coronavirus

Due to the ever-widening threat of exposure to the coronavirus, protective measures are being taken for residents of retirement communities in our area.

As I walked in the door of Touchmark at All Saints near 18th and Phillips in Sioux Falls for our scheduled appointment, I was met with a friendly wave and a scan of my forehead to ensure I didn't have a fever.

These are just some of the new rules and protocols being followed at the facility.

Executive director Amanda Snoozy says many changes have taken place.

"We have only started to allow medically necessary visitors into our building along with our team members. Part of that process is we shut all doors to our building except for our front door where they have to complete an assessment and a temperature check screening before they are allowed onto our campus," said Snoozy.

One of the concerns for residents is the ability to remain connected to family and loved ones. A new protocol involves trained staff to set up skype, facetime and other social media platforms. Making these connections will be done in hopes to keep communication open, and diminish the feeling of isolation.