Risks rural law enforcement face amid COVID-19 pandemic

All over the country there are concerns about the spread of COVID-19. However, especially in rural communities. As first responders continue to work to battle against the virus, rural police departments say even a few cases could be detrimental to their entire operations.

South Dakota is known for its farming and open land.

“On one hand It's a nice thing to be rural because you kind of already are a little bit self distanced just by geographics and that kind of stuff, but on the other hand if it does hit us it would completely wipe us out,” said Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman

Sheriff Wellman says smaller agencies like his don’t have as many resources. Currently there's only seven deputies, including himself.

"If we all got it It would cripple us because there's not enough of us that it would stagger through. So that some could be recovered and some could be home quarantined or whatever. It would completely crippled us even if two or three of us got it,” said Sheriff Wellman

The sheriff's office, like just about every other throughout rural South Dakota would be left understaffed as they don't have enough people to fill in. Already the concern is just like bigger cities, rural areas are running low on important supplies to protect against the disease. Sheriff Wellman’s department is struggling to find enough disinfectants like hand sanitizer

“I have some more ordered. It's on backorder, obviously. We've had one of the dispatchers make some homemade stuff with rubbing alcohol and aloe that we’re using, so we’re at least trying to use something to have precautions,” said Sheriff Wellman.

His department has made some changes to take precautions.

“Do we have to make physical contact with these people or is the violation worth the risk, I guess. But we're not to the point where some of the agencies are like forbidding being reactive. We’re still out there trying to be proactive,” said Sheriff Wellman.

Right now, Sheriff Wellmans says his officers are just trying to do the best they can to stay safe while doing their job during this pandemic. Moody county currently does nott have any positive cases of COVID-19.

