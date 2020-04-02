Road Construction on Highway 212 in Watertown to resume next week

A major road construction in Watertown is set to resume next week.

Crews will resume work on Highway 212 between Highway 20 and Highway 81 beginning Wednesday, April 8.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says they do not anticipate full closure of the highway to complete the remaining work. Portions of the highway were closed last year due to construction.

The majority of the major remaining work on the $10.3 million reconstruction project is expected be done by July 1.

Officials say they initially planned to be done with the project last October, but weather delayed completion of work.