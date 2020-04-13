Roll'n Pin Cafe donating up to $100,000 to feed health care workers

A Sioux Falls restaurant is launching a campaign to help feed health care providers as they continue to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille + Catering announced Monday a plan to match every dollar spent at the restaurant, up to $100,000.

The family-owned restaurant says the money they raise will go toward feeding regional health care providers.

“This is much more than the traditional 5%–10% dine-for-a-cause restaurant kickback" manager Michael Hillman said. "We’re donating 100%, dollar for dollar—you spend $10, we donate $10 to feed the frontline."

Hillman said the campaign is a way to give back to the health care community that has given "countless" to-go and catering orders.