Rosebud Sioux Tribe Reservation to go on lockdown due to COVID-19

A tribe northern South Dakota is set to go on lockdown after several COVID-19 cases were confirmed on its reservation.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe will go on lockdown effective midnight Thursday. The lockdown will remain in effect until Sunday morning.

President Rodney Bordeaux announced the lockdown Wednesday, saying it will allow officials to perform contact tracing to suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

"I had hoped this was not necessary. Unfortunately, there were too many people in our community who refused to take precautions of social distancing and the wearing of masks in public and also refused to self-quarantine or take any of this seriously," Bordeaux said, via a release. "We are officially up to 13 cases in Todd County. We fear this number will continue to rise and we can no longer wait."

Bordeaux also thanked those who have been following social distancing practices.

The tribe will maintain checkpoints along its borders. These have already been a source of contention between the tribes and Gov. Kristi Noem.

Other effects of the shutdown include:

Businesses will only be permitted to operate between 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. so families can get supplies. Tribal officials say this will also allow ranchers to tend to their livestock. Anyone who violated this may be issued a citation.

Essential employees will be permitted to go to work unless they can work from home.

Medical treatments will continue as scheduled, and medical professionals will be permitted to travel. Local residents will not be permitted to leave Todd County unless they have a medical appointment.