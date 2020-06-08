Rotary Club hosts discussion on community race relations

The Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club aimed to push the conversation forward Monday with a discussion on race relations in America.

As leaders in Sioux Falls, the Rotary Club feels it is important to be a catalyst that creates lasting change across the globe as well as in our communities.

Monday's sit down between Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Jon Thum and Vaney Hariri, Co-Founder of Think 3D Solutions, was an opportunity to have an open dialogue between the SFPD and the local African American community.

"We have to get in the room and say, look we love each other, we're neighbors, I care about you," Hariri said. "Lt. Thum, I care about him, his number is in my phone, my number is in his. If I have an issue I can call him and vice versa."

Lt. Thum says the conversation doesn't always have to be the polarizing topic that many people make it out to be.

"It's an issue about working together to really make Sioux Falls better," Lt. Thum said.

The event also provided understanding for anyone who may have never experienced racial injustice for themself.

"Our (Sioux Falls) police department is doing a lot of great things, and I never want that to be lost, but there is so much more that we can do because the reality of it is that it's not just about what we do, it's about what we undo," Hariri said. "There's a lot of pain and trauma, scars that we have to undo. There's a lot of stereotypes, tropes, and biases that we have to undo."

Lt. Thum says having these conversations helps strengthen our city and improve how we interact with one another.

"The important message is to keep moving forward in a direction that we know is positive," Thum said.

Vaney agrees and says, nationwide, change starts with what we can control in our own backyards.

"Other communities can look at us and say, look at Sioux Falls, they are doing something special," Hariri said. "What I want for South Dakota is for every community in South Dakota to lead. For us to say, we're not going to wait for other people to figure it out, we're going to figure it out for ourselves, and we're going to project it out to the world."

If you want to hear the full conversation you watch the entire video on the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary Club's Facebook page.