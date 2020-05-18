Royal River Casino in Flandreau to reopen May 29

A South Dakota casino that was temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19 has set a date to reopen.

Royal River Casino in Flandreau will reopen on May 29, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe announced Monday.

The casino will reopen with several safety measures and social distancing protocols in place, tribal officials say.

While the grand reopening is Friday, May 29, the casino will hold a "soft" opening with a limited number of guests over Memorial Day weekend. Officials say the property will remain closed to the public, but a small number of guests will be invited to gauge the casino's new safety measures.

The casino has been closed since April 1.