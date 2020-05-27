Royal River Casino to offer antibody testing for employees

The Royal River Casino in Flandreau has announced comprehensive COVID-19 testing plans for its employees as the casino nears reopening.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe announced Wednesday a plan to implement COVID-19 testing, including antibody testing, for all casino team members.

This comes as the Royal River Casino prepares to reopen on Friday. It has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tribal officials say no casino employees have tested positive for the disease. They say they eventually hope to expand baseline testing to the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Enrollment as well as all FSST Enterprise team members.

The testing capabilities were made possible through a partnership with WorkFORCE Occupational Health, a division of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

