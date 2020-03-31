Royal River Casino to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak

A large casino in eastern South Dakota has temporarily closed its doors due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

Royal River Casino and Hotel in Flandreau will close on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

The release called the decision "difficult," but tribal leaders say it is in the best interest of both guests and team members.

The resort will remain closed until the public risk of exposure to COVID-19 decreases, and the Emergency Closure Order issued by the Tribal Executive Committee is lifted.

The First American Mart convenience store outside the casino will change its operating hours to 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. Fuel pumps will be available 24 hours via payment at the pump.

All entertainment planned at the casino through May 31 have also been rescheduled.

You can find more information on the casino's website.

