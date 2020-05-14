Runnings to build new store in Vermillion

A retailer that specializes in farm supply and outdoor equipment is building a new store in Vermillion.

Runnings has announced plans to buy 8.5 acres on Bower Street in order to build a 74-thousand-square-foot store.

The store is seven times larger than the current Campbell's Supply Store, which the new store will replace.

Runnings purchased Campbell's Supply Store and their seven locations in South Dakota and Iowa in January. It recently announced plans to expand into larger locations in Sioux Falls.

The company plans to sell the existing building at 108 West Cherry Street once the move to the new location is completed in the spring of 2021. Additional employees will be hired at a later date to help run the new, larger store.

