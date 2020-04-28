Runnings to expand into former Kmart building in eastern Sioux Falls

Farm supply and outdoor retailer Runnings plans to expand into the former Kmart building on the east side of Sioux Falls.

In January, Runnings announced the purchase of Campbell's Supply Co. and their seven stores across South Dakota and Iowa.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to sell the Campbell's building at 3101 E. 10th Street and open a Runnings at the former Kmart building on E. 10th Street, a few blocks to the east.

Runnings plans to renovate the 92,000 square foot building, which has nearly twice the space of the current Campbell's location.

The Runnings move to the new location is planned for September, followed by a grand opening in October.

This location is one of two stores in Sioux Falls that the company will continue to operate.