Officials: 18 years worth of small business loans approved in 9 weeks

Officials say over $1 billion has been awarded to small South Dakota businesses as they continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the US Small Business Administration South Dakota District Office announced that South Dakota lenders had approved 21,154 Paycheck Protection Program, also known as PPP. These loans total over $1.6 billion throughout the state.

This number of loan approvals equates to approximately 18 years of annual SBA loan approvals in South Dakota, made in less than three months.

The PPP was created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. It began on April 3. The PPP provides forgivable loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their employees on the payroll and help cover specific operational costs.

“The promotion and facilitation of the PPP is a team effort,” said Jaime Wood, SBA South Dakota District Director. “South Dakota’s State Office of Economic Development, local leaders, lenders, entrepreneurial focused community organizations, and SBA resource partners worked closely with the SBA South Dakota team to assist small businesses throughout COVID-19.”

Hundreds of South Dakota lenders continue to participate in the response effort by directly facilitating the SBA PPP loans, to get survival capital into the hands of business owners quickly. Currently, PPP loans remain available to South Dakota small businesses through local community lenders until June 30th, 2020.