SBA approves economic disaster loan fund access for South Dakota

On Friday, Governor Noem announced that small businesses in the state that have been economically impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance per small business.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years.

Small businesses can learn more about the program and apply for financial assistance at sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.

Small businesses with questions about this SBA loan program or other assistance provided at the state-level can call 605-773-4633 to speak directly with a GOED representative.