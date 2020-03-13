SDHSAA postpones state basketball tournaments

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has postponed all State Basketball Tournaments.

This includes the State Girls Class B Basketball Tournament happening in Spearfish this weekend.

The SDHSAA says the decision to postpone the state tournaments came as a request from Governor Noem.

The Activities Association says they have been in constant conversation with the Governor's Office and the Department of Health throughout the process of making this decision.

Along with State Basketball, the Visual Arts Competition is also postponed. Which means the SDHSAA is hoping to have these events at some point.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said, “If we get to that point, we are going to give our teams a couple of weeks of lead-in for practice to get back into basketball shape and to get back into their groove, then we’ll hold the tournament.”

As for other activities this month, such as the Student Council Convention, Region music contests, and All-State Band they are all canceled.

Executive Director of the Activities Association, Dan Swartos, says these are all hard decisions.

“It’s a tough thing. It’s a tough thing to do and it’s a position we haven’t been in before.” Swartos continued, “I’ve been really proud of schools as to how they’ve handled it, I’m proud of the kids as to how they’ve handled it, and it’s a tough scenario all around.”

The State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament already started in Spearfish and was cut short today, and Swartos applauds the flexibility of the schools involved.

He added, “Everyone involved has been really flexible, has been really good about changing with the situation and working with us. It was tough this morning.”

As for what to expect moving forward...

“We want the kids who have worked really hard on these things to complete those seasons and that’s our main priority. Our main priority is also to do it safely,” said Swartos.