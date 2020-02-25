SDSU earns STARS silver rating in sustainability

We often talk about gold stars in recognition for a job well done but the folks at South Dakota State University are celebrating a "silver" performance.

The award is a step in the right direction for students and staff.

The South Dakota State University received a STARS silver rating for achievement in sustainability. STARTS is a benchmarking tool to track sustainability on campuses around the country, ranking them from platinum to reporter.

In 2016, SDSU received a bronze rating. After making improvements all over campus, the school moved up to silver, a big mark for the sustainability program.

“This is a great accomplishment for SDSU, it really was a campus-wide effort, we had over 100 people help gather this report, and it really shows that sustainability is across campus and it takes everyone across campus to be a sustainable campus,” said Sustainability Specialist Jennifer McLaughlin.

So what exactly is sustainability measured on?

It takes into account three factors: the environment, how the school is taking care of the world around it, the economy - making sure the economy is viable, the society - making sure people are taken care of on campus.

One addition that has helped SDSU improve, there is Jacks Cupboard, a food shelf on campus that opened in 2018.

“We experimented with are students back in November right before Thanksgiving, so we had students come in so they could get what they needed, from that we learned how we wanted to set up the rest of the process, so we are open six hours a week. We serve 35 students a week,” said Assoc. Director of Housing and Residential Life Chris Kaberline.

