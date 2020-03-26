SDSU launches two dual credit scholarship programs

South Dakota State University has announced the launch of two new dual credit scholarship programs for South Dakota high school students, including one for low income students.

The Jackrabbit Access College Early Scholarship will be available to qualified high school juniors and seniors from low-income families. The Jackrabbit Journey Scholarship will provide financial assistance to all students who enroll at SDSU following high school after earning dual credits from SDSU.

University President Barry Dunn announced the new scholarships Thursday afternoon.

The Jackrabbit ACE Scholarship will begin this fall. It will fund up to five credits of dual credit courses for qualifying high school juniors and seniors.

The Jackrabbit Journey Scholarship will be available in the fall of 2021. The one-year scholarship will be awarded based on the number of SDSU dual credits earned, ranging from $500 to $1,500.

You can find more information about the scholarships, as well as SDSU's dual credit program, here.

