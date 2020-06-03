South Dakota universities to complete on-campus instruction by Thanksgiving

South Dakota's six public universities are making some significant adjustments to their fall calendars due to COVID-19.

Each university will start earlier than normal, and will also conclude all on-campus classes by Thanksgiving break.

Classes will resume on August 19, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced Wednesday. Instead of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving recess Nov. 25-29, students will complete their final exams remotely from Dec. 2-8.

The plan is in response to the continued threat posed by the coronavirus. South Dakota State University issued a press release identifying three factors in the decision: keeping students within communities and avoiding travel to limit any spread of COVID-19 from other areas; the impact of the traditional flu season; and the potential for a second wave of COVID-19.

University officials say additional coronavirus procedures are being planned for the upcoming semester.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.