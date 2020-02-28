SDSU's Collegian newspaper marks 135 years of publication

South Dakota State's campus newspaper is called 'The Collegian'.

It printed its first edition at the end of January in 1885 when this area was still called Dakota Territory. Statehood would come four years later.

When you do the math, The Collegian has been publishing continually for 135 years.

The SDSU campus in Brookings is steeped in its own traditions. There's the historic campanile; long known as one of the tallest structures in the state.

There's the annual Hobo Day celebration.

And there's The Collegian.

"We are one of the oldest student organizations on campus. We are only four years younger than the university. We're older than the statehood of South Dakota." Susan Smith is the student media adviser for The Collegian newspaper. She worked here as a student in the early 90's then pursued a journalism career away from here before returning 13 years ago.

"Having a free press that's been able to try and communicate and educate the students and faculty about what was going on was very important." Steve Erpenbach is President and CEO of the SDSU Foundation but wrote for The Collegian in the early 1980's and tells us what working here does for budding journalists is invaluable. "What this newspaper did for me and what it does for people it teaches you how to communicate. It's a natural curiosity because you're out asking people questions."

It also teaches them the lesson that you answer to your readers who expect you to get it right. Whether it's a news story or following the sports the 135 years of The Collegian's existence has been about serving the readers. As time has gone on the pressures on the young journalists to do what they do has increased.

"They get a lot of engagement with their news via Facebook and then they push that to their web site." said Collegian adviser Susan Smith.

And within the last few years, The Collegian passed a tipping point. They're now informing more people with their social media accounts than with their traditional print edition.

"It's a very stressful, challenging job where you have to do ridiculous hours day in and day out to cover news." Brianna Schreurs served as The Collegian's editor from 2018 until last year and tells us while the work was fulfilling, so was the knowledge that she was part of something so long lasting. "It just made the length of the organization real to me that my grandpa who was 92 at the time was like "yeah, the collegian, of course" and my Dad who went here in the 70's was like "oh yeah, The Collegian" and then me getting to be a part of that."

Some of those who have worked on The Collegian through the years have gone on to do impressive things. Their training ground here on the SDSU Campus was the seed for growing their success...both professional and personal.

"The people i worked with frankly were some of the best friends I ever had from college and I ended up marrying my wife who was the editor and I was the managing editor." said Steve Erpenbach.

The Collegian is a student run organization on the SDSU Campus meaning it's the students and not the school who have the final say on the newspaper's content.