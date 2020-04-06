SDSU’s Prairie Repertory Theatre cancels 2020 season

A South Dakota State University theater tradition is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Dakota State University's Prairie Repertory Theatre has canceled its 2020 season, the university announced Monday.

School officials say the decision was difficult, but the health of "the student company, the staff and loyal patrons" comes first.

Organizers say the 2020 season was going to mark Prairie Repertory Theatre's 50th anniversary of presenting plays and musicals. That celebration and associated activities will be rescheduled for summer 2021.