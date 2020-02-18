Sioux Falls Public Health: How Coronavirus would be handled locally

Local officials are doing what they can to stay up to date with the Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, they discussed their plan to stay aware and prepared.

The Health Department says they're putting their efforts into communication.

They're focusing to maintain situational awareness by working with state and federal partnerships.

Right now, they're giving regular situation briefs to all emergency and first responders, health care agencies, schools, universities, and other local officials.

They also explained that the state would handle the outbreak if we were to develop any cases locally.

Public health manager Sandy Frentz said, “The State of South Dakota so the South Dakota State Department of Health would be the lead agency for investigation of any cases as well as doing contact notification. So, our role in this would be to support any requests they might have for assistance within the city of Sioux Falls."

They're also coordinating with emergency responders and health care institutions, making sure they're supplied with personal protective equipment.

So, if we were to have an outbreak, we would be equipped with masks and other resources.