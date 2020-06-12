SF School District offers third boundary option in response to public feedback

The Sioux Falls School District released a third high school boundary option for public input after receiving feedback from the community.

At the first reading of the boundary recommendations, the community gave the Sioux Falls School Board feedback that included concerns regarding distances traveled to school, the safety of students driving to school, and maintaining balanced diversity across the district.

The school board has now added a third boundary option that blends option A and Option C.

The meeting over the new boundary option will be held at the Instructional Planning Center on Wednesday, June 17 at 5:30 pm. The school district says the community is welcome to attend and that there is scheduled time for public input.

The final vote for the school boundaries that will go into effect in the Fall 2021 will be June 22, 2020 at 5:30pm, at the regularly scheduled board meeting at IPC.

There are no additional options being considered for middle school at this time.