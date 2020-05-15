SF State Theatre continues progress while adapting to times

The State Theatre has faced it’s share of obstacles.

But, despite the challenges this time has brought so many of us, their executive director shared that they’re still making progress.

Since the last time we spoke to The State Theatre in February, they had a plan of making progress in phases to eventually re-open.

Although the pandemic has changed quite a lot since then, they’re still on track for a re-opening.

“In a perfect world, we’d be looking at opening up in the Fall,” said State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland.

They’ve even managed to still be on schedule despite their seating manufacturer shutting down.

“But luckily they’re going to be getting up and running so our seats will be able to get in. That’s kind of important when you’re opening a cinema,” said Weiland.

Their focus is now *transitioning into the final touches.

“A lot of the big, heavy construction is done, but we are putting in an elevator, which is really dirty work in an old building,” said Weiland, “But, right now we’re working on the flooring, the apposing is down, and then some of those final touches.”

This unique time is challenging theaters to keep serving their audiences.

So, The State Theatre created a Virtual Cinema, where they provide newly released movies that can be streamed 24/7.

Weiland said, “It’s a new way for audiences to watch the latest releases from the safety of their home. But, what is also great about this virtual cinema is you’re also supporting the State Theatre. 40%-50% of that ticket comes right back to us.”

With this progress and upcoming launch, they feel it’s turned a pivotal corner.

“We’re becoming a cinema! For a lot of years we sat empty and with the hopes of showing content and in today’s climate things are difficult but we’re going to keep on progressing. We are not stopping. We’re going to adopt to the times, said Weiland.

You can purchase the movie through the Sioux Falls State Theatre website and will be able to stream it through streaming services including Chromecast, Apple TV and Roku.