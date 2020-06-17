Sioux Falls Police review current policies determining they are "lawful and appropriate"

The discussion of police reform continues around the nation, including right here in Sioux Falls.

After a review of its current policies, the department's chief, Matt Burns, says their policies are both "lawful and appropriate."

At Tuesday's police briefing, Chief Burns addressed eight key areas of policy reform and how they relate to local law enforcement.

Among the key items reviewed, Burns highlighted the importance of de-escalation techniques, the use of chokeholds, which are not part of the SFPD's training, giving warnings before shooting, and exhausting all other reasonable alternatives before resorting to deadly force.

"Our message today is, based upon our policy review and the national discussion of the things that have come out since Mr. Floyd's death, we stand up very well in that," Chief Burns said. "We're proud and want to be transparent about that to our citizens and our community."

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says it has also conducted a review of its policies.

"Additionally the sheriff and the chief have met with the governor and Senator Thune to ensure that anything that comes from the federal level and the state level, we'll be able to be in full compliance with and have our policies reflect the will of what the citizens want to have happen," Captain Mike Walsh, with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department, said.

Local activist, state law enforcement officer, and small business owner Julian Beaudion says he's glad that recent protests have stirred the type of conversations they were intended to.

"When have we ever seen change, surrounding policies and procedures in law enforcement, happen so quick?" Beaudion said. "The government doesn't move that fast, three weeks is extremely fast for the government to move when we talk about change, and so these things are not just extremely encouraging, but will be extremely beneficial to the community."

However, Beaudion says there is still work to be done.

"In the black community in particular, what we are looking for is policies and procedures across the entire board to be equitable, and not just in law enforcement, but also in the judicial system, in the education system, in executive board rooms, business ownerships, and so on, and so forth," Beaudion said.

Chief Burns says that just because eight items were highlighted Tuesday, that doesn't mean there aren't more areas to look at. He added, the Sioux Falls Police Department will continue to evaluate its policy, as needed, going forward.