SFSD Child Nutrition Services provides over 180,000 meals

Since school has been out due to thew pandemic, making sure children are getting the food they need has been a constant concern.

Sioux Falls Child Nutrition Services have been hard at work to meet this demand and newly released numbers proves just that.

The Sioux Falls School District Child Nutrition services has been working with a food program through the USDA for the past three months.

Supervisor Joni Davis says she and her staff have been working hard to distribute meals for the past three months.

“That gave us lots of flexibility in terms of how our distribution could be for the community and for our kids. So, that allowed us to do the grab and go’s, the drive-by, the bus distributions that were taking place,” said Davis.

By making these efforts, between March 16th to May 19th, they’ve been able to provide 90,628 lunches and 91,242 breakfasts.

This makes the total out to 181,870 meals to families in need in the Sioux Falls Area.

“Staff is elated. That’s what we want them to understand is how appreciative we are not only as a district but also as a community. All of the efforts they out forth every single day to get this done,” said Davis.

She added, “They all have that in them that feeding kids is what they want to do, what they love to do. So, this certainly gave us the opportunity.”

Preparing about 3,000 prepacked meals and handing them out at their 7 distribution spots takes lots of effort and coordination, especially while implementing safety precautions.

“With the crew that we had, a wonderful job they did, then we were doing those 3,000 meals a day, the breakfast and lunch. We were choosing to do the sacks, which required a great deal of manual preparation. We tried to get the prepackaged, ready-to-go items to assure families that we were watching those preparation methods,” said Davis.

While kids were excited and appreciative to see their familiar faces,

Davis says it required quite a bit of creative thinking to make it possible.

“It was a unique spin on how to do it differently,” said Davis, “And so, you know, there were some times where it was like, ‘Oh dear,’ but the excitement is when they look and realize what they’ve accomplished each and everyday. Now that we see the totals, even that more exciting to realize, like really? It felt like we did that.”

Their summer food program officially starts on Monday, and this is also for any children ages 1-18 in Sioux Falls that’s in need of food.