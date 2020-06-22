SFSD board members move forward with new boundaries

Coronavirus has presented obstacles for school leaders during this school year, but it has not interrupted the budgeting or construction of Ben Reifel Middle School or Thomas Jefferson High School.

The question remaining Monday evening was how students within the school district would be dispersed with the additional high school.

With three options being presented, school board members voted in favor of the first one which would incorporate families along the Chesapeake Lane triangle in southwest Sioux Falls with Thomas Jefferson High School.

"With 'Option A' there is a 420 student difference between the highest and the lowest high schools," said School Board Vice President Carly Reiter.

Some families will be able to grandfather kids into high schools they were already attending by letting seniors in the high school class of 2022 stay at their school an extra year if they choose as long as the school district is notified by December 1, 2020.